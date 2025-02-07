News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi urged the swift formation of Lebanon's new government, emphasizing the urgent need for executive authority to be established.
"Every day of delay in forming the government is a loss for Lebanon," he stated, stressing the importance of granting the government confidence once it is formed.
Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Press Syndicate at the patriarchal residence in Bkerke, al-Rahi expressed his concerns over the return to "quota sharing" practices in government formation.
He noted that disagreements over names should not hinder the process. "The role of the prime minister is not to act as a mediator," he said. "The country faces significant challenges, and we must not remain the last of the nations."
Al-Rahi also reaffirmed the hope and trust that both the Lebanese people and the international community have in President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, calling it a "time for hope, faith, and action."
He added that the Lebanese people must unite and show loyalty to their country, not to external interests. "Lebanon’s beauty lies in its diverse identity, a mosaic that must be preserved," he concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite
Patriarch
Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi
Government
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
Next
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-25
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
Lebanon News
2024-12-25
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:01
France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government
Lebanon News
09:01
France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government
0
Lebanon News
08:52
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
08:52
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:47
Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese Army appoints Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos as representative in ceasefire monitoring committee
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
Lebanon News
07:05
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
5
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
7
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
8
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More