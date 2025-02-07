Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi urged the swift formation of Lebanon's new government, emphasizing the urgent need for executive authority to be established.



"Every day of delay in forming the government is a loss for Lebanon," he stated, stressing the importance of granting the government confidence once it is formed.



Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Press Syndicate at the patriarchal residence in Bkerke, al-Rahi expressed his concerns over the return to "quota sharing" practices in government formation.



He noted that disagreements over names should not hinder the process. "The role of the prime minister is not to act as a mediator," he said. "The country faces significant challenges, and we must not remain the last of the nations."



Al-Rahi also reaffirmed the hope and trust that both the Lebanese people and the international community have in President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, calling it a "time for hope, faith, and action."



He added that the Lebanese people must unite and show loyalty to their country, not to external interests. "Lebanon’s beauty lies in its diverse identity, a mosaic that must be preserved," he concluded.