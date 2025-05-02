Several injured after car drives into crowd in German city of Stuttgart

Several people were injured, some seriously, after a car drove into a crowd in the centre of the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Friday, according to police and firefighters.



The driver of the car has been detained, added police.



The Bild newspaper cited eyewitnesses as saying a woman with a pram had been hit by the black Mercedes G-Class SUV.



Stuttgart firefighters described the incident as a traffic accident, while police said they would share new information as soon as it was available.



The area remains blocked off by police, who advised pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area if possible.



Reuters