Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

07-02-2025 | 12:27
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination
Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun contacted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to congratulate him and discuss bilateral coordination. 

The two leaders agreed to enhance efforts to secure the Lebanese-Syrian border and prevent attacks on civilians amid ongoing regional tensions.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Congratulate

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Border

Coordination

