Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Morgan Ortagus, adviser to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, to discuss the work and role of the mechanism committee monitoring the cessation of hostilities.



The meeting was also attended by U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires in Beirut, Keith Hannigan.



Salam emphasized that the goal of any negotiations is to implement the ceasefire declaration issued last November, particularly to stop Israeli attacks and ensure the complete withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.



He added that one of the key objectives of this process is to secure the release of Lebanese detainees.



Salam also noted that implementing the government’s decision to confine all weapons to state authorities, both south and north of the Litani River, requires urgent international support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF) through a dedicated international conference.



He stressed that stabilizing South Lebanon also demands global assistance to organize a conference focused on economic recovery and reconstruction.