The Lebanese Army announced that it continues to monitor Israeli violations amid ongoing attacks on civilians and breaches of national sovereignty.



In coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), an army unit removed an earthen barrier that Israeli forces had erected on the outskirts of the southern town of Markaba in the Marjayoun district.



The army command said it is closely following developments in the south in coordination with UNIFIL and the mechanism for monitoring the cessation of hostilities.