Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 08:04
High views
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon&#39;s Markaba
0min
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba

The Lebanese Army announced that it continues to monitor Israeli violations amid ongoing attacks on civilians and breaches of national sovereignty.

In coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), an army unit removed an earthen barrier that Israeli forces had erected on the outskirts of the southern town of Markaba in the Marjayoun district.

The army command said it is closely following developments in the south in coordination with UNIFIL and the mechanism for monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Lebanese President, Egyptian Intelligence chief discuss security coordination
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
