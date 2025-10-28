Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Is Lebanon heading toward another war?



The question is being raised once again amid a surge of diplomatic activity in Beirut, marked by the visits of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad.



Following Israeli claims that Ortagus carried a warning about a potential military strike, it appears the message was indeed delivered, albeit in diplomatic language.



According to LBCI sources, Ortagus told Lebanon's three top leaders that Israel possesses "evidence" showing Hezbollah is rearming, which could serve as a pretext for future Israeli escalation.



The purpose of her visit, officials said, was to urge Lebanese leaders to take swift and tangible steps toward disarming Hezbollah to avoid a new military confrontation. Ortagus also praised the performance of the Lebanese Army and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.



Talks also touched on the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire agreement with Israel. Ortagus reportedly raised the idea of expanding the mechanism committee monitoring the ceasefire to include civilians alongside military officials.



Lebanese officials, for their part, stressed the need to reactivate the mechanism, particularly to stop Israel's repeated violations and attacks on Lebanese territory.



A notable stop in Ortagus' visit was her meeting with Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed.



According to LBCI sources, Ortagus commended the ministry's efforts and emphasized the importance of strengthening state presence and services in southern Lebanon. She inquired about key social programs, from the "Aman" assistance card to housing support for residents and aid for those affected by recent conflicts. The envoy also discussed potential new sources of international support for southern communities.



While Ortagus met with Lebanese officials, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad was also in Beirut on a separate yet related mission.



After holding talks with the Israeli prime minister last week, Rashad arrived in Lebanon carrying a message that Egypt is prepared to help prevent further escalation and support efforts to ensure weapons remain solely in the hands of the state. His mission follows Cairo's successful mediation in Gaza's ceasefire, raising the question of whether Egypt could play a similar mediating role with Hezbollah.



President Joseph Aoun welcomed Egypt's renewed diplomatic engagement, viewing it as a potential step toward restoring stability.



Yet Beirut remains on edge—caught between the push for calm, the rush to implement ceasefire provisions, and the looming threat of escalation.