Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

News Bulletin Reports
28-10-2025 | 13:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Is Lebanon heading toward another war? 

The question is being raised once again amid a surge of diplomatic activity in Beirut, marked by the visits of U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad.

Following Israeli claims that Ortagus carried a warning about a potential military strike, it appears the message was indeed delivered, albeit in diplomatic language. 

According to LBCI sources, Ortagus told Lebanon's three top leaders that Israel possesses "evidence" showing Hezbollah is rearming, which could serve as a pretext for future Israeli escalation.

The purpose of her visit, officials said, was to urge Lebanese leaders to take swift and tangible steps toward disarming Hezbollah to avoid a new military confrontation. Ortagus also praised the performance of the Lebanese Army and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.

Talks also touched on the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire agreement with Israel. Ortagus reportedly raised the idea of expanding the mechanism committee monitoring the ceasefire to include civilians alongside military officials. 

Lebanese officials, for their part, stressed the need to reactivate the mechanism, particularly to stop Israel's repeated violations and attacks on Lebanese territory.

A notable stop in Ortagus' visit was her meeting with Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed. 

According to LBCI sources, Ortagus commended the ministry's efforts and emphasized the importance of strengthening state presence and services in southern Lebanon. She inquired about key social programs, from the "Aman" assistance card to housing support for residents and aid for those affected by recent conflicts. The envoy also discussed potential new sources of international support for southern communities.

While Ortagus met with Lebanese officials, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad was also in Beirut on a separate yet related mission. 

After holding talks with the Israeli prime minister last week, Rashad arrived in Lebanon carrying a message that Egypt is prepared to help prevent further escalation and support efforts to ensure weapons remain solely in the hands of the state. His mission follows Cairo's successful mediation in Gaza's ceasefire, raising the question of whether Egypt could play a similar mediating role with Hezbollah.

President Joseph Aoun welcomed Egypt's renewed diplomatic engagement, viewing it as a potential step toward restoring stability.

Yet Beirut remains on edge—caught between the push for calm, the rush to implement ceasefire provisions, and the looming threat of escalation. 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Diplomatic

Race

Lebanon

Beirut

US

Egypt

War

LBCI Next
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Lebanon's fuel prices updated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More