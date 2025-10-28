President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that terrorism is the “deliberate and unlawful use of physical or psychological violence against innocent civilian targets,” stressing that its purpose is to achieve broader illegitimate goals through intimidation.



Speaking at the regional conference on “International Judicial Cooperation in Combating Terrorism,” Aoun said terrorism aims to “intimidate and coerce individuals or civilian entities to extract specific and unjustified demands through illegal means.”



He noted that some forms of terrorism are carried out by small groups or individuals, which requires enhanced cooperation among states.



He added that advancements in communications, information technology, and artificial intelligence should provide new tools to combat this type of threat.



On domestic terrorism, Aoun highlighted the role of Lebanon’s security institutions. “The army and security forces have made great sacrifices in confronting terrorists and have defeated them every time,” he said, adding that Lebanon remains “a nation of tolerance, freedom, dialogue, and modernity.”