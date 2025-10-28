President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that terrorism is the “deliberate and unlawful use of physical or psychological violence against innocent civilian targets,” stressing that its purpose is to achieve broader illegitimate goals through intimidation.

Speaking at the regional conference on “International Judicial Cooperation in Combating Terrorism,” Aoun said terrorism aims to “intimidate and coerce individuals or civilian entities to extract specific and unjustified demands through illegal means.”

He noted that some forms of terrorism are carried out by small groups or individuals, which requires enhanced cooperation among states. 

He added that advancements in communications, information technology, and artificial intelligence should provide new tools to combat this type of threat.

On domestic terrorism, Aoun highlighted the role of Lebanon’s security institutions. “The army and security forces have made great sacrifices in confronting terrorists and have defeated them every time,” he said, adding that Lebanon remains “a nation of tolerance, freedom, dialogue, and modernity.”

Lebanon News

Aoun:

Security

forces

consistently

triumphed

terrorists

through

great

sacrifices

LBCI Next
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

President Aoun: Preserving civil peace is a red line, army and security forces must be protected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More