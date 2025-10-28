News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that terrorism is the “deliberate and unlawful use of physical or psychological violence against innocent civilian targets,” stressing that its purpose is to achieve broader illegitimate goals through intimidation.
Speaking at the regional conference on “International Judicial Cooperation in Combating Terrorism,” Aoun said terrorism aims to “intimidate and coerce individuals or civilian entities to extract specific and unjustified demands through illegal means.”
He noted that some forms of terrorism are carried out by small groups or individuals, which requires enhanced cooperation among states.
He added that advancements in communications, information technology, and artificial intelligence should provide new tools to combat this type of threat.
On domestic terrorism, Aoun highlighted the role of Lebanon’s security institutions. “The army and security forces have made great sacrifices in confronting terrorists and have defeated them every time,” he said, adding that Lebanon remains “a nation of tolerance, freedom, dialogue, and modernity.”
Lebanon News
Aoun:
Security
forces
consistently
triumphed
terrorists
through
great
sacrifices
Next
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun: Preserving civil peace is a red line, army and security forces must be protected
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun: Preserving civil peace is a red line, army and security forces must be protected
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring
Lebanon News
07:46
Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring
0
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
05:31
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
05:31
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
5
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
6
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
7
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
8
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More