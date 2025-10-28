Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Lebanese Army has destroyed a large number of Hezbollah weapons caches in South Lebanon, to the point that its stock of explosives has reportedly run low, according to sources cited by Reuters.



The sources noted that despite the shortage, the army has stepped up inspections in the south to locate weapons, but now opts to seal discovered sites rather than destroy them until shipments of U.S.-supplied explosives and other military equipment arrive.



The equipment, reportedly valued at $14 million, was announced by Washington in September, though delivery could take several months.



Recent operations include the discovery of nine new weapons caches in September and the closure of dozens of tunnels previously used by Hezbollah fighters, all south of the Litani River. The operations have mainly remained out of the public eye.



Hezbollah has largely accepted the army's actions in the south, while avoiding provocations that could alarm its broader base.



The group maintains that weapons seizures south of the Litani comply with the ceasefire agreement, which it interprets as limiting operations to that area, despite the agreement explicitly granting Lebanon's security forces exclusive authority to carry weapons nationwide.



The army is reportedly aware of the differing interpretations and is using the window to allow Lebanese politicians time to reach a consensus on Hezbollah's arsenal beyond the south, avoiding heightened tensions. Its goal remains to clear the south of weapons by 2026, without committing to a timeline for other regions.



These developments occur amid continued Israeli violations, including airstrikes, targeted assassinations, and temporary incursions into South Lebanon.