Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, met with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam at his residence in Kraytem ON Saturday morning, in the presence of Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria engagement in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Natasha Franceschi, U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, and the accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, Ortagus reiterated U.S. support for the presidency and the upcoming government in light of Salam’s vision focused on financial, judicial, and administrative reforms, expressing hope that the government would be formed soon.



For his part, Prime Minister-designate Salam emphasized the need to pressure Israel to ensure its full withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories by the set date of February 18, without delay.



He also underscored the importance of cooperation with the United States and the international community to help Lebanon recover, rebuild, and achieve stability.