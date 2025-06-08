Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-06-2025 | 09:53
High views
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg
0min
Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told the military on Sunday to stop a charity boat carrying activists including Sweden's Greta Thunberg who are planning to defy an Israeli blockade and reach Gaza.

Operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the British-flagged Madleen yacht set sail from Sicily on June 6 and is currently off the Egyptian coast, heading slowly towards the Gaza Strip, which is besieged by Israel.

"I instructed the Israeli army to act so that the Madleen ... does not reach Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

"To the anti-Semitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza."

Climate activist Thunberg said she joined the Madleen crew to "challenge Israel's illegal siege and escalating war crimes" in Gaza and highlight the urgent need for humanitarian aid. She has rejected previous Israeli accusations of anti-Semitism.


Reuters
