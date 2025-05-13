News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry's roadmap
Lebanon News
13-05-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry's roadmap
Displaced and State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister, Kamal Shehadeh, met with President Joseph Aoun to present the strategic roadmap of the newly formed Ministry of State for Technology.
The meeting covered the projects the ministry is currently undertaking independently, as well as those implemented in collaboration with other government bodies.
President Aoun emphasized the urgency of officially establishing the ministry to enable it to carry out its responsibilities and implement its planned initiatives. He stressed that all efforts must align with the highest international standards and outlined key priorities for the ministry's upcoming work.
Lebanon News
Minister
Kamal Shehadeh
President
Joseph Aoun
State
Technology
Ministry
Roadmap
Next
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
2025-03-16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun: Gulf leaders appreciate Lebanese contributions, investment tied to restored trust
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun: Gulf leaders appreciate Lebanese contributions, investment tied to restored trust
0
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
3
Lebanon News
09:36
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
Lebanon News
09:36
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
4
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
8
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More