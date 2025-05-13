Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry's roadmap

13-05-2025
Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry&#39;s roadmap
0min
Minister Kamal Shehadeh briefs President Aoun on State Technology Ministry's roadmap

Displaced and State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister, Kamal Shehadeh, met with President Joseph Aoun to present the strategic roadmap of the newly formed Ministry of State for Technology. 

The meeting covered the projects the ministry is currently undertaking independently, as well as those implemented in collaboration with other government bodies.

President Aoun emphasized the urgency of officially establishing the ministry to enable it to carry out its responsibilities and implement its planned initiatives. He stressed that all efforts must align with the highest international standards and outlined key priorities for the ministry's upcoming work.

Minister

Kamal Shehadeh

President

Joseph Aoun

State

Technology

Ministry

Roadmap

