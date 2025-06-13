News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon News
13-06-2025 | 15:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority has decided to shut down the country’s airspace until 6 a.m., LBCI has learned, amid heightened regional tensions and evolving security concerns.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airspace
Civil Aviation Authority
Next
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:39
Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack
Middle East News
15:39
Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack
0
Middle East News
15:35
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
Middle East News
15:35
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
0
Middle East News
15:31
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
Middle East News
15:31
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
0
Middle East News
15:22
Israel says Iran crossed 'red lines' after firing missiles at civilians
Middle East News
15:22
Israel says Iran crossed 'red lines' after firing missiles at civilians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
0
Lebanon News
08:44
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
08:44
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
0
Lebanon News
07:24
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
Lebanon News
07:24
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-06
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction
World News
2025-05-06
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction
0
Middle East News
03:24
Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes
Middle East News
03:24
Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
2
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
3
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
4
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
5
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
6
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12
7
Lebanon News
06:20
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
Lebanon News
06:20
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
8
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More