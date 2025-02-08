Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that he and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have agreed not to include ministers affiliated with political parties in the new government.



He emphasized that the government would consist of cohesive and united ministers working as a well-integrated team.



President Aoun described the formation of the new cabinet, dubbed the "government of reform and rescue," as a step based on strict criteria.



He highlighted that the selection process focused on competence, experience, expertise, and strong personal and professional reputations.