Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
The Lebanese army extended its deployment Monday along Hermel’s northern border with Syria, following the withdrawal of fighters beyond the border.
The move comes as the army works to secure the area and reinforce stability.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Hermel
Syria
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
Latest News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
0
World News
09:03
0
Lebanon News
08:59
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Lebanon News
08:59
0
Lebanon News
08:50
0
Lebanon News
07:36
0
Lebanon Economy
06:11
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
0
Lebanon News
07:36
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
0
Lebanon News
07:36
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
2
Lebanon News
00:17
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
5
Lebanon News
03:52
6
Lebanon News
07:36
7
Lebanon News
02:11
8
Lebanon News
04:45
