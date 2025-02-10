PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

10-02-2025 | 10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu&#39;s stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
0min
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the objectionable stance taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian land, categorizing this position as an ongoing assault on Arab countries and interference in their internal affairs.

Prime Minister Salam reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on their own land, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative adopted at the Beirut Summit.

He expressed his support for Egypt's call for an emergency Arab Summit on February 27 to take the necessary decisions in response to this dangerous plan, which targets Palestine as a state and people, as well as other Arab countries. 

He expressed hope for a unified Arab stance to put an end to projects of destruction and displacement.

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Nawaf Salam

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Displacement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
