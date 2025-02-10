Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the objectionable stance taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian land, categorizing this position as an ongoing assault on Arab countries and interference in their internal affairs.



Prime Minister Salam reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on their own land, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative adopted at the Beirut Summit.



He expressed his support for Egypt's call for an emergency Arab Summit on February 27 to take the necessary decisions in response to this dangerous plan, which targets Palestine as a state and people, as well as other Arab countries.



He expressed hope for a unified Arab stance to put an end to projects of destruction and displacement.