Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa

Voter turnout in the municipal and mayoral elections reached 20.78% in Beirut, 46.12% in Baalbek-Hermel, and 43.53% in Bekaa, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities after polls closed.



The breakdown by district is as follows:



Rachaiya: 36.53%

Hermel: 35.06%

West Bekaa: 42.63%

Zahle: 45.86%

Baalbek: 48.08%

Beirut: 20.78%