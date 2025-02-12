Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

In his first televised interview on "Télé Liban" from the Grand Serail, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that restoring citizens’ trust is key to strengthening the state.



He stressed that without reviving the banking sector, there would be no investments and, consequently, no deposits. To address this, he called for restructuring banks and rebuilding confidence in them, highlighting their role as a pillar of economic growth.



He also underscored the need for serious efforts toward judicial independence. "Without an independent judiciary, there can be no protection for freedoms, no guarantee for people’s rights, and no investments," Salam said.



"Restoring trust in the state must begin with judicial independence, as it is the intersection between necessary financial and economic reforms and political reforms. This can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent judicial authority."



He further noted: "That is why I wanted to call this government the 'government of reform and recovery.'"



Salam stressed the importance of completing the reforms outlined in the Taif Agreement, warning that delays in implementing administrative decentralization had pushed some toward federalism. He also criticized the fear-mongering surrounding the formation of a national body to abolish political sectarianism.



He called for safeguarding and interpreting the Constitution away from political disputes, emphasizing the need to move beyond majority-minority politics.



"There are pressing priorities. Citizens deserve 24-hour electricity, and forming the regulatory authority is long overdue," he said. "We must start appointing regulatory bodies, filling administrative vacancies, and ensuring fair recruitment through the Civil Service Council."



"Oversight institutions must be activated, and clear, transparent mechanisms must be adopted for appointments," he added.



Salam noted that the ministerial statement committee met on Tuesday to outline responses to Lebanon’s challenges. "The primary challenge remains the Israeli occupation and reconstruction efforts," he said, reaffirming the country's commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 and ceasefire agreements.



"We want the Israeli withdrawal to take place on February 16, not the 18th, and we are mobilizing all diplomatic and political efforts to achieve this sooner."



The Lebanese prime minister also affirmed that Lebanon is harnessing all diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel while fully adhering to its commitments under Resolution 1701.



"We are fulfilling our role by deploying the army and seriously implementing Resolution 1701. The monitoring mechanism is in place and functioning, and we are not falling short in meeting our obligations," he stressed. "Our goal is to ensure that the Israeli withdrawal from the south happens sooner rather than later."



Salam acknowledged the sense of optimism following the election of President Joseph Aoun, his inauguration speech, and the formation of the new government. However, he cautioned that the government is still in its early stages. "Such a short time is not enough to erase public distrust," he stated.



"People must give us time before holding us accountable for implementation. I am confident that we will deliver. What matters most is staying true to the aspirations of the people, especially the youth."



On security matters, Salam addressed the issue of arms in areas north and south of the Litani River and across Lebanon, reiterating that the Lebanese state must exert full sovereignty over all its territory, as outlined in the Taif Agreement, which predates Resolution 1701.



"South of the Litani River is a demilitarized zone. Our past maneuvering on this issue has come at a heavy price, particularly for the people of the south, whose villages were destroyed," he declared, reaffirming the government's commitment to reconstruction.



Addressing economic concerns, Salam rejected any discussion of deposit write-offs. "What we want to eliminate is talk of deposit write-offs," he noted, adding that the ministerial statement would address deposit security as a priority.