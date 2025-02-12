News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 00:50
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
In his first televised interview on "Télé Liban" from the Grand Serail, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that restoring citizens’ trust is key to strengthening the state.
He stressed that without reviving the banking sector, there would be no investments and, consequently, no deposits. To address this, he called for restructuring banks and rebuilding confidence in them, highlighting their role as a pillar of economic growth.
He also underscored the need for serious efforts toward judicial independence. "Without an independent judiciary, there can be no protection for freedoms, no guarantee for people’s rights, and no investments," Salam said.
"Restoring trust in the state must begin with judicial independence, as it is the intersection between necessary financial and economic reforms and political reforms. This can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent judicial authority."
He further noted: "That is why I wanted to call this government the 'government of reform and recovery.'"
Salam stressed the importance of completing the reforms outlined in the Taif Agreement, warning that delays in implementing administrative decentralization had pushed some toward federalism. He also criticized the fear-mongering surrounding the formation of a national body to abolish political sectarianism.
He called for safeguarding and interpreting the Constitution away from political disputes, emphasizing the need to move beyond majority-minority politics.
"There are pressing priorities. Citizens deserve 24-hour electricity, and forming the regulatory authority is long overdue," he said. "We must start appointing regulatory bodies, filling administrative vacancies, and ensuring fair recruitment through the Civil Service Council."
"Oversight institutions must be activated, and clear, transparent mechanisms must be adopted for appointments," he added.
Salam noted that the ministerial statement committee met on Tuesday to outline responses to Lebanon’s challenges. "The primary challenge remains the Israeli occupation and reconstruction efforts," he said, reaffirming the country's commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 and ceasefire agreements.
"We want the Israeli withdrawal to take place on February 16, not the 18th, and we are mobilizing all diplomatic and political efforts to achieve this sooner."
The Lebanese prime minister also affirmed that Lebanon is harnessing all diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel while fully adhering to its commitments under Resolution 1701.
"We are fulfilling our role by deploying the army and seriously implementing Resolution 1701. The monitoring mechanism is in place and functioning, and we are not falling short in meeting our obligations," he stressed. "Our goal is to ensure that the Israeli withdrawal from the south happens sooner rather than later."
Salam acknowledged the sense of optimism following the election of President Joseph Aoun, his inauguration speech, and the formation of the new government. However, he cautioned that the government is still in its early stages. "Such a short time is not enough to erase public distrust," he stated.
"People must give us time before holding us accountable for implementation. I am confident that we will deliver. What matters most is staying true to the aspirations of the people, especially the youth."
On security matters, Salam addressed the issue of arms in areas north and south of the Litani River and across Lebanon, reiterating that the Lebanese state must exert full sovereignty over all its territory, as outlined in the Taif Agreement, which predates Resolution 1701.
"South of the Litani River is a demilitarized zone. Our past maneuvering on this issue has come at a heavy price, particularly for the people of the south, whose villages were destroyed," he declared, reaffirming the government's commitment to reconstruction.
Addressing economic concerns, Salam rejected any discussion of deposit write-offs. "What we want to eliminate is talk of deposit write-offs," he noted, adding that the ministerial statement would address deposit security as a priority.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Reforms
Resolution 1701
Deposits
Israel
Ceasefire
Judiciary
Economy
Taif Agreement
Next
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on EU countries to push Israel for timely withdrawal by February 18
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on EU countries to push Israel for timely withdrawal by February 18
0
Lebanon News
04:16
MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic
Lebanon News
04:16
MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic
0
Lebanon Economy
03:32
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
03:32
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
Lebanon News
02:50
Committee overseeing ceasefire implementation reschedules meeting to Friday, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50
Committee overseeing ceasefire implementation reschedules meeting to Friday, sources tell LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs
0
World News
2025-01-26
WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike
World News
2025-01-26
WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike
0
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
3
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
4
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
8
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More