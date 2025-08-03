News
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Sochi
World News
03-08-2025 | 00:10
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi
More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said early on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app.
In the Krasnodar region where Sochi is located, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (70,000 cubic feet) was on fire, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing emergency officials.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drone
Attack
Oil Depot
Russia
Sochi
