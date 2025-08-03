Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi

World News
03-08-2025 | 00:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi

More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said early on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app.

In the Krasnodar region where Sochi is located, a fuel tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (70,000 cubic feet) was on fire, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing emergency officials.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Drone

Attack

Oil Depot

Russia

Sochi

LBCI Next
Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican
Trump orders firing of US official as cracks emerge in jobs market
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-29

Nitrogen tank explosion sparks fire at Tabriz refinery in Iran, no injuries reported

LBCI
World News
2025-06-29

At least six wounded in large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:15

Over one million people at Pope's youth mass in Rome: Vatican

LBCI
World News
06:00

Trump orders firing of US official as cracks emerge in jobs market

LBCI
World News
05:54

Ukraine's military says it struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery

LBCI
World News
2025-08-01

Trump orders nuclear submarines moved near Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

What’s on the table in Tuesday’s Cabinet session? Lebanon weighs disarmament timeline — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Feel every sensation with Slimane, performing🎤 live this August at the Byblos International Festival. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More