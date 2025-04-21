Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

21-04-2025
Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

A mass for Pope Francis will be held Wednesday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

In a WhatsApp message, the Patriarchate announced a "mass at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre" on Wednesday at 1230 GMT "presided over by His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa and members of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries."


AFP
 

