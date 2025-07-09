News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
09-07-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The question of whether Lebanon is now open to Israelis able to move from the south to the capital’s southern suburbs has effectively been answered in two ways.
The first came when the Israeli army admitted for the first time that it had carried out ground incursions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire. These operations, led by the 91st Division, involved special missions and the destruction of combat assets in several areas.
The second came through a report aired by Israel’s Channel 12.
Tel Aviv intended to send several messages with the report. By showing the reporter moving from the south to the heart of the capital, Israel is attempting to portray a narrative of victory—from alleged "ghost towns" in the south to Beirut, where Israeli airpower is portrayed as "dominant."
Among those messages was a call for Hezbollah’s disarmament.
As for the intelligence breach, the report suggests it is extensive and ongoing.
Filmed in Lebanon, the report also focused in part on Hezbollah’s inability to join the war in defense of Iran—portraying Lebanon’s front as the "quietest" of all.
Between the Israeli messages and the realities on the ground, one thing remains unchanged: Israeli attacks continue across Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
South
Borders
Incursions
Hezbollah
Next
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:14
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
World News
06:14
Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan
Lebanon News
11:35
Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:52
Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent
3
Variety and Tech
09:30
From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador
Variety and Tech
09:30
From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador
4
Lebanon News
04:56
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
6
Lebanon News
12:25
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit
Lebanon News
12:25
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More