From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The question of whether Lebanon is now open to Israelis able to move from the south to the capital’s southern suburbs has effectively been answered in two ways.



The first came when the Israeli army admitted for the first time that it had carried out ground incursions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire. These operations, led by the 91st Division, involved special missions and the destruction of combat assets in several areas.



The second came through a report aired by Israel’s Channel 12.



Tel Aviv intended to send several messages with the report. By showing the reporter moving from the south to the heart of the capital, Israel is attempting to portray a narrative of victory—from alleged "ghost towns" in the south to Beirut, where Israeli airpower is portrayed as "dominant."



Among those messages was a call for Hezbollah’s disarmament.



As for the intelligence breach, the report suggests it is extensive and ongoing.



Filmed in Lebanon, the report also focused in part on Hezbollah’s inability to join the war in defense of Iran—portraying Lebanon’s front as the "quietest" of all.



Between the Israeli messages and the realities on the ground, one thing remains unchanged: Israeli attacks continue across Lebanon.