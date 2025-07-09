From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

News Bulletin Reports
09-07-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The question of whether Lebanon is now open to Israelis able to move from the south to the capital’s southern suburbs has effectively been answered in two ways.

The first came when the Israeli army admitted for the first time that it had carried out ground incursions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire. These operations, led by the 91st Division, involved special missions and the destruction of combat assets in several areas.

The second came through a report aired by Israel’s Channel 12.

Tel Aviv intended to send several messages with the report. By showing the reporter moving from the south to the heart of the capital, Israel is attempting to portray a narrative of victory—from alleged "ghost towns" in the south to Beirut, where Israeli airpower is portrayed as "dominant."

Among those messages was a call for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

As for the intelligence breach, the report suggests it is extensive and ongoing.

Filmed in Lebanon, the report also focused in part on Hezbollah’s inability to join the war in defense of Iran—portraying Lebanon’s front as the "quietest" of all.

Between the Israeli messages and the realities on the ground, one thing remains unchanged: Israeli attacks continue across Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Beirut

South

Borders

Incursions

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08

Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:30

From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More