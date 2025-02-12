MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic

Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic

MP Ghayath Yazbeck stressed the need for a Lebanese army leader who continues to protect the military institution, noting that the leader should not be a presidential candidate, but someone with expertise and experience.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he called for quick appointments to fill top state vacancies, emphasizing that these positions should be filled with qualified individuals.

Yazbeck emphasized that Lebanon cannot move forward with a faction that rejects the logic of state-building. He criticized Hezbollah for leading Lebanon into a maze, dragging the Lebanese people with the group.

He expressed hope that President Joseph Aoun's program would not be undermined by those opposing state-building, adding that the path is clear for state men to avoid forming power as it was before, allowing the government to proceed without regional obstacles.

Yazbeck noted that Lebanon is entering a new era, witnessing major internal and regional changes that should reflect in the ministerial statement. He highlighted that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that his government would not follow the old path.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ghayath Yazbeck

Joseph Aoun

Hezbollah

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on EU countries to push Israel for timely withdrawal by February 18
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon's next government must be techno-political

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: Lebanese Forces advocate for unified and harmonious government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Beirut judge releases two on bail in Central Bank consultancy case, keeps Riad Salameh in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel requests to maintain presence at five points in south Lebanon until February 28, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

New regime not responsible for past Lebanon ties, Syria's foreign minister says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel requests to maintain presence at five points in south Lebanon until February 28, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon rejects Israeli request to remain in southern positions until February 28, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:19

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More