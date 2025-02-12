MP Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon can’t move forward with factions rejecting state-building logic

MP Ghayath Yazbeck stressed the need for a Lebanese army leader who continues to protect the military institution, noting that the leader should not be a presidential candidate, but someone with expertise and experience.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he called for quick appointments to fill top state vacancies, emphasizing that these positions should be filled with qualified individuals.



Yazbeck emphasized that Lebanon cannot move forward with a faction that rejects the logic of state-building. He criticized Hezbollah for leading Lebanon into a maze, dragging the Lebanese people with the group.



He expressed hope that President Joseph Aoun's program would not be undermined by those opposing state-building, adding that the path is clear for state men to avoid forming power as it was before, allowing the government to proceed without regional obstacles.



Yazbeck noted that Lebanon is entering a new era, witnessing major internal and regional changes that should reflect in the ministerial statement. He highlighted that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that his government would not follow the old path.