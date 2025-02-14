Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received a delegation from Hezbollah in Bkerke. The delegation included Political Council member Ghaleb Abou Zeinab, MP Raed Berro, and Abdallah Zayour.



The delegation presented Patriarch Al-Rahi with an invitation to attend the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, scheduled for February 23.