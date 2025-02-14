Israeli drones conduct low-altitude surveillance over Tyre and surrounding areas

Lebanon News
14-02-2025 | 11:52
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude surveillance over Tyre and surrounding areas
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude surveillance over Tyre and surrounding areas

Israeli reconnaissance and surveillance drones were reported flying at low altitude over the southern city of Tyre and its surrounding areas, the National News Agency (NNA) stated.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drones

Surveillance

Tyre

Lebanon

