Israeli drones conduct low-altitude surveillance over Tyre and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
14-02-2025 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drones conduct low-altitude surveillance over Tyre and surrounding areas
Israeli reconnaissance and surveillance drones were reported flying at low altitude over the southern city of Tyre and its surrounding areas, the National News Agency (NNA) stated.
Lebanon News
Israel
Drones
Surveillance
Tyre
Lebanon
