Economy Minister Amer Bisat announced the launch of the “Beirut 1” conference, describing it as a new beginning and the start of a renewed path to restore trust between the state and its citizens.



Speaking at the event, Bisat acknowledged the difficulty of Lebanon’s current conditions, saying the road to recovery will be “challenging and long,” but emphasized that the country has the capabilities needed to overcome the crisis.



He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rebuilding state institutions, stressing the goal of establishing a sovereign state that protects its most vulnerable citizens.