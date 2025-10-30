Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the Israeli attack on the border town of Blida, describing it as a continuation of “the criminal Zionist enemy’s violations of Lebanese territory and sovereignty, showing no regard for international agreements or laws.”



The statement said the attack involved Israeli forces entering Blida, storming the municipal building, and killing municipal employee Ibrahim Salameh in his home.



Hezbollah denounced the attack as occurring immediately after the U.S. envoy’s visit to Lebanon and committee meetings, accusing Washington of giving Israel the green light for escalation.



The group called on the Lebanese state and political forces to take a united stance, praised President Joseph Aoun for ordering the army to confront Israeli incursions, and urged full support for the army’s defensive capabilities.



The statement also called on the government to adopt a political and diplomatic plan to stop the attacks and protect citizens, and urged the international community, the U.N. Security Council, and peacekeeping forces to take firm measures.



Hezbollah extended condolences to Salameh’s family, the Blida municipality, and local residents, wishing them patience and resilience.