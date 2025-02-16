Lebanese interior minister says Lebanon is committed to reform, urges regional support

16-02-2025 | 10:38
Lebanese interior minister says Lebanon is committed to reform, urges regional support
Lebanese interior minister says Lebanon is committed to reform, urges regional support

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar told the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council in Tunisia that "Lebanon remains burdened by an ongoing economic and financial crisis and looks forward to the support of its brothers."

He emphasized that "we are determined to move forward on the path of reform and recovery."

Al-Hajjar noted, "technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, pose the threat of new types of crimes, requiring us to develop innovative and effective methods to curb their rapid spread."

He added, "I invite you to join us in Beirut, the 'Mother of Laws,' and to support us in rebuilding Lebanon as a nation open to all cultures."
 

