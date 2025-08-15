MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16

15-08-2025 | 12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16

Due to the strike announced by Air Canada starting Saturday, August 16, 2025, and the cancellation of all its flights to and from Europe on that date, Middle East Airlines announces that it will be unable to accept any passengers departing from Beirut and continuing their travel with Air Canada on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

For more information, please contact the MEA Call Center at the following numbers:

* Landline: 01-629999
* Hotlines: 1320 and 1330 from any landline or mobile phone, free of charge
* Mobile lines: 81-477905 / 906 / 907 / 908 – 76-680444 – 76-680777

Or via email at callcenter@mea.com.lb or on the company’s website www.mea.com.lb

Lebanon News

MEA

Flights

Strike

Air Canada

