New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In the Shebaa region, Israeli forces moved the Blue Line and established a new “red line” that farmers, beekeepers, and herders are prohibited from crossing.



Two days ago, Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning people not to cross the newly designated line, effectively creating a buffer zone in addition to the occupied points and other buffer areas established since the ceasefire agreement took effect.



According to local residents, the “red line” buffer zone extends from Birkat al-Naqar and the Sadana hills to the road between Kfarchouba and Shebaa, covering a large area that now poses significant risks to anyone entering it.



Herders entering the area have reportedly faced gunfire and stun grenades multiple times to prevent access to pastures and livestock.



Since June, Israeli forces have reinforced their positions and fortifications near Shebaa Farms. The new “red line” buffer zone has also impacted beekeepers, with several losing hives, and some farms near Birkat al-Naqar being cleared.



Previously, the Israeli army issued a notice instructing beekeepers in the Bayader area to relocate their hives to northern Shebaa.



Along the farms’ line, a buffer zone in Bastra has similarly affected herders and beekeepers, resulting in lost income, hives, and grazing land. Videos show significant damage to agricultural structures and property belonging to both herders and beekeepers.



The buffer zone in Shebaa and Bastra add to other buffer areas along the Odaisseh-Kfarkela route and in Dhayra, as well as the five occupied points, the occupied Hadab site in Aita al-Shaab, and the newly established site in Khillat al-Mahafir in Odaisseh.