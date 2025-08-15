News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
15-08-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The U.S. Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria, had delayed efforts to revive the Iraqi oil pipeline running from Kirkuk in northern Iraq to Baniyas in Syria and then to Tripoli in northern Lebanon.
The lifting of U.S. sanctions has now put the project back on track, driven by Iraq’s interest in supporting Lebanon and expanding its oil exports to the Mediterranean and onward to Europe, particularly amid disputes with Turkey over exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Work on the pipeline began 95 years ago by the Iraq Petroleum Company (IPC). In 1940, the Tripoli refinery was established to process imported crude oil. In the 1950s, a new line was added to the Tripoli route, with a capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day.
Sources told LBCI that a technical inspection of the pipeline showed minor damage from Kirkuk to the Baniyas refinery inside Syria, while more significant damage was found between Baniyas and the Al-Buqai’a border crossing between Lebanon and Syria in the Wadi Khaled area.
The remaining section from Al-Buqai’a to Tripoli requires replacement, and the Iraqi side is prepared to consider financing this work.
The information also indicates that Lebanon — which has hosted two Iraqi technical delegations in the past three months — is ready to work on this file with both Iraq and Syria, fully aware of the economic benefits it would gain if the pipeline were reactivated and a modern refinery built.
The Iraqi side is also studying the possibility of constructing a new pipeline from Basra in southern Iraq to Kirkuk, connecting it to the existing line to Tripoli.
Before 1984, Lebanon collected transit fees on Iraqi oil, amounting to about $1 per barrel, and Iraq allocated a quantity of oil for Lebanese domestic consumption at preferential prices.
The renewed oil cooperation could bring major benefits, especially if the planned Tripoli economic zone — designed to produce all types of petroleum products — is completed.
As global competition intensifies over oil and gas fields, export routes, and diverse trade corridors, Lebanon’s strategic geographic location could allow it to play an influential and productive role — provided it approaches the matter away from political polarization and, crucially, free from corruption.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Kirkuk
Tripoli
Oil
Pipeline
Lebanon
Syria
Iraq
Next
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
0
Middle East News
2025-07-21
Turkey wants 'new and vibrant' phase for Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, official says
Middle East News
2025-07-21
Turkey wants 'new and vibrant' phase for Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline, official says
0
Middle East News
2025-07-29
Turkey asks Iraq to ensure full use of oil pipeline in talks on new deal
Middle East News
2025-07-29
Turkey asks Iraq to ensure full use of oil pipeline in talks on new deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port
Lebanon News
2025-08-12
Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
11:07
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:07
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
2
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
3
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
4
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
5
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
6
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
7
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
8
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More