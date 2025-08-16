Samir Geagea: Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech is a direct threat to Lebanon’s government and institutions

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea declared that “the speech delivered yesterday by Sheikh Naim Qassem is unacceptable by all standards, as it represents a direct threat to the Lebanese government first and foremost, to the parliamentary majority that granted it confidence, and to all constitutional institutions in Lebanon, particularly the presidency and the premiership. It is also a direct threat to every free Lebanese citizen.”



In a statement, Geagea said: “If Sheikh Naim assumes that there are no longer free Lebanese citizens, he gravely mistaken. And if he assumes that by this approach he can impose an authority he never truly had over these free Lebanese citizens, then he is mistaken again and again.”



He added: “In these sensitive moments in Lebanon’s history, we, as free Lebanese — who make up the overwhelming majority in the country — stand firmly behind our constitutional institutions, represented especially by the president and the prime minister, who are striving with all their patriotism, determination, and strength to restore Lebanon to itself, to reestablish the proper functioning of the state, to bring Lebanon’s friends back to its side, and to renew the support of the international community.”



Geagea stressed that Lebanon is going through a truly foundational stage, saying: “We will spare no effort in supporting our constitutional institutions, standing behind and beside them, and doing everything possible to prevent anyone from undermining this attempt once again.”