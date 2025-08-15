Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday slammed what he described as Hezbollah "threats" of civil war after the group's leader vowed to fight against government efforts to disarm it.

Publishing on X an excerpt from an interview he gave to a Saudi newspaper, Salam said the remarks by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem "constitute an implicit threat of civil war", calling "any threat or intimidation related to such a war is totally unacceptable."



AFP