Egyptian Ambassador: Upcoming financial reforms in Lebanon, ministerial statement to be issued in hours

Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa affirmed that the coming period will witness financial reforms in Lebanon.



Following a meeting between the Quintet Committee and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Moussa reiterated the group's commitment to supporting Lebanon in all sectors.



He condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, citing their impact on reconstruction costs and their violation of Lebanese sovereignty.



"We have emphasized the necessity of the Israeli army's withdrawal at the specified time, and we hope for a commitment from the Israeli side," Moussa stated.



He added, "We talked about the reform process, and the coming hours will witness the issuance of the ministerial statement."