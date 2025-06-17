AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

News Bulletin Reports
17-06-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a striking escalation of cyber warfare between Iran and Israel, Iranian-affiliated hacking groups managed to infiltrate the Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11, accessing its internal cameras and broadcasting content in Persian. 

The incident marks a deepening of the shadow war between the two nations, now playing out alongside military confrontations.

While cyber-attacks are not new in the ongoing hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Israel has seen an unprecedented spike in such activity since the latest round of conflict began. 

According to Israeli cybersecurity firm Radware, cyber-attacks surged by 700% in just two days.

Radware's cyber intelligence unit attributes the latest wave of attacks to unofficial Iranian groups and hacker collectives loyal to the Islamic Republic. These entities have targeted official institutions, attempted to steal sensitive data, and disrupted several online platforms. 

In some cases, they reportedly interfered with Israel's warning and defense systems, triggering false air raid sirens across the country.

Beyond infrastructure, the cyber campaign has also targeted public perception. Iran-linked hackers have circulated disinformation, fabricated videos and images using AI-generated deepfakes, and attempted to sow confusion among Israeli citizens.

Tomer Perry, an Israeli cyber security expert and director of Citrix Israel and Inocom, warned that the conflict has entered a new phase. "We're facing a new battlefield: artificial intelligence against artificial intelligence," he said.

The Iranian cyber-attack did not go unanswered. 

Just hours after the breach of Kan 11, Iran's oldest and largest bank, Bank Sepah, reportedly suffered a major disruption. ATMs across several major cities ceased to function, sparking confusion and preventing withdrawals.

As digital battle lines harden, the cyberspace confrontation is proving to be as impactful—and as destabilizing—as the military conflict itself.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

AI

Cyber-attacks

Battle

Digital

Iran

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

Saudi company to invest $20 billion in AI in US: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-06-16

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit, AI agreement signed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16

Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:40

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More