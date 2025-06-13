News
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
World News
13-06-2025 | 13:37
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that Tehran did not seek nuclear weapons in a phone call after a wave of Israeli strikes.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always maintained that it does not seek to acquire nuclear arms and that it is always ready to provide guarantees on this issue to the competent international authorities," Pezeshkian told Putin, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.
AFP
World News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Israel
Nuclear
