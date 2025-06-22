Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran had been successfully carried out, including at Fordow.



In a posting on Truth Social, Trump added, "All planes are safely on their way home" and he congratulated "our great American Warriors."



Trump ended his posting saying, "Now is the time for peace."

In another social media posting Trump said, "Fordow is gone."



Reuters