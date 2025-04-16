Macron to meet Rubio, envoy Witkoff on Thursday

16-04-2025 | 12:01
Macron to meet Rubio, envoy Witkoff on Thursday
Macron to meet Rubio, envoy Witkoff on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Thursday meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for key talks, the Elysee Palace said.

Rubio and Witkoff, who recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, are heading to Paris for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, the State Department said.

AFP
 
 

