PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 08:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with the U.N. Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza, and UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon, Blerta Aliko, to discuss joint cooperation and assistance programs.
Riza described the discussions as "constructive and in-depth," covering topics related to recovery and development initiatives.
Salam also received Swiss Ambassador Marion Weichelt on a protocol visit, during which she congratulated him on forming the government and assuming office.
Additionally, Prime Minister Salam met with UNIFIL Force Commander General Aroldo Lázaro, who expressed gratitude for the Lebanese government's firm stance on prosecuting those responsible for the recent attack on a UNIFIL convoy.
The meeting also reviewed the security situation in South Lebanon and the ongoing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
PM
Nawaf Salam
Development
Security
UN
Swiss
