PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s media office called on the public to watch his full interview with CNN, warning against selective clips being shared out of context on social media.



In response to what it described as deliberately edited segments, the office reiterated Salam’s position: the only acceptable peace is a just and comprehensive one based on the Arab Peace Initiative adopted in Beirut, which calls for a two-state solution.



The statement emphasized that Salam’s stance is clear and not subject to misinterpretation: Lebanon remains committed to Arab consensus, and normalization with Israel cannot precede the establishment of a Palestinian state—it cannot be reduced to agreeing on a "process."