Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
02-05-2025 | 11:22
Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt has met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in a low-profile visit to Damascus on Friday, LBCI has learned.
The meeting took place at the Syrian Presidential Palace and was kept away from the media.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Progressive Socialist Party
Walid Jumblatt
Ahmed al-Sharaa
