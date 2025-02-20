UK Ambassador expresses optimism about Lebanon’s future in meeting with Finance Minister

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber met with British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, who congratulated him on his new role.



Upon arrival, Cowell greeted Jaber in Arabic, saying, “I am optimistic” about Lebanon’s situation and emphasized the UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.



The discussion touched on trade between Lebanon and the UK, with Cowell noting that despite Lebanon’s challenges, trade has continued.



He reaffirmed Britain’s and the broader European community’s support for Lebanon’s reform efforts.



Minister Jaber stressed that the new government is committed to implementing reforms to help Lebanon overcome its crisis, highlighting that the necessary legislation is already in place and needs proper enforcement to accelerate structural improvements across various sectors.



Jaber also met with Minister of Administrative Development Fadi Maki to discuss their ministries' collaboration on training and digitalization efforts.



Additionally, he held talks with MP Ibrahim Kanaan, head of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget committee, who affirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting the ministry’s reform agenda. Jaber also met with MP Michel Moussa.