MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh warned that Lebanon remains among the few countries in the world that still uphold strict bank secrecy laws, enabling money laundering and obstructing financial transparency.



Speaking to LBCI, Mneimneh stressed the urgent need for financial reforms, including restructuring Lebanon's banking sector, to protect depositors' funds. He noted that not all deposits may be "clean," raising concerns about the origins of some of the funds.



Regarding regional support, Mneimneh stated that Saudi Prince Al-Yazid affirmed the Kingdom's continued support for Lebanon but within the framework of state-building.



"Saudi Arabia will not interfere in the details but will closely follow the course of reforms," he said.



He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's backing for both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



On the issue of Hezbollah's arms, Mneimneh expressed concern that the group appears to be hardening its stance rather than showing signs of compromise. He called for a serious internal dialogue among political factions on the future of Hezbollah's arsenal.



"The president knows the security challenges better than anyone else. Raising tensions against him does not help," Mneimneh added.



He concluded by stressing that Hezbollah must acknowledge the need to hand over its weapons to ensure national security, asserting that "there is no debate about the inevitability of all weapons being under the authority of the state."