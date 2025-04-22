MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms

Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Hezbollah appears to be hardening its stance regarding its arms

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh warned that Lebanon remains among the few countries in the world that still uphold strict bank secrecy laws, enabling money laundering and obstructing financial transparency. 

Speaking to LBCI, Mneimneh stressed the urgent need for financial reforms, including restructuring Lebanon's banking sector, to protect depositors' funds. He noted that not all deposits may be "clean," raising concerns about the origins of some of the funds.

Regarding regional support, Mneimneh stated that Saudi Prince Al-Yazid affirmed the Kingdom's continued support for Lebanon but within the framework of state-building. 

"Saudi Arabia will not interfere in the details but will closely follow the course of reforms," he said.

He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's backing for both President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

On the issue of Hezbollah's arms, Mneimneh expressed concern that the group appears to be hardening its stance rather than showing signs of compromise. He called for a serious internal dialogue among political factions on the future of Hezbollah's arsenal.

"The president knows the security challenges better than anyone else. Raising tensions against him does not help," Mneimneh added.

He concluded by stressing that Hezbollah must acknowledge the need to hand over its weapons to ensure national security, asserting that "there is no debate about the inevitability of all weapons being under the authority of the state."

Lebanon News

MP

Ibrahim Mneimneh

LBCI

Hezbollah

Stance

Arms

LBCI Next
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14

MP Ali Fayyad: Lebanon facing external pressures to reshape its identity, Hezbollah ready to support reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

MP Said El Asmar to LBCI: Countries sponsoring ceasefire must intervene to ensure its implementation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour

LBCI
World News
14:30

Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More