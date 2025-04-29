French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

29-04-2025 | 09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
0min
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

A French judicial delegation met with Lebanon's top prosecutor, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, on Tuesday morning before holding a lengthy meeting with Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case. 

The discussions focused on the exchange of information related to the ongoing investigation.

While the delegation did not hand over the French technical report, a second meeting with Judge Bitar is scheduled for Wednesday to continue the discussions on the case.
 

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
