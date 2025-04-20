Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A military strike on Iran appears increasingly unlikely as diplomatic momentum builds following the conclusion of the second round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, held in Rome with Omani mediation.



While the U.S. administration has yet to issue a formal statement, sources familiar with the discussions described the meeting as positive. The delay in an official U.S. position has sparked speculation among observers, some suggesting internal divisions within Washington.



Some officials reportedly favor a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, while others support limiting Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons without challenging its right to peaceful nuclear energy.



On the Iranian side, optimism is rising. Tehran insists that negotiations remain focused solely on its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.



The aftermath of the talks saw Iran's stock market surge and its national currency gain strength. State-affiliated media praised the direction of the discussions.



The hardline "Kayhan" newspaper claimed Iran's military strength forced Washington to the table, suggesting the U.S. needs both Iran and the credibility that negotiations bring. The reformist "Ham Mihan" speculated that direct negotiations may soon be on the table.



Amid this cautious optimism, Israel has moved to assert its influence. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was reportedly in Rome during the latest round of talks on Saturday. While his visit went unexplained officially, Yedioth Ahronoth cited deep Israeli concern over any deal that stops short of fully dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.



All eyes now turn to a technical meeting between U.S. and Iranian experts set for Wednesday.



According to LBCI sources, the session is expected to cover sanctions relief, uranium enrichment levels, and other core issues.