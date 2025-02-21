A security meeting was convened on Friday under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, attended by the Ministers of Defense and Interior, as well as the acting Army Commander.



The gathering, held at Baabda Palace, also included the directors general of the Internal Security Forces and Lebanese General Security, the deputy director general of Lebanese State Security, and the head of military intelligence.

The meeting examined the security situation in the country and reviewed the measures in place to accompany the funeral processions of Hezbollah’s secretaries-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.