MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

Kataeb MP Salim Sayegh stated that Hezbollah can no longer claim that there are individuals outside its control, referencing the large-scale funeral procession for the group's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Sayegh expressed his annoyance over the absence of Lebanese flags during the funeral, emphasizing that the airport road does not belong to any party or sect. He insisted that it should be secured by the army and security forces, preventing any partisan or factional displays.



Sayegh also criticized Iran's influence in Lebanon, stating that the era of Iranian figures offering guidance from public platforms is over. He called on Tehran to resolve its issues with the U.S. and Gulf states, claiming that its regional role has ended.



He reiterated his stance that Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization, suggesting that the United Nations implement a program to dismantle its military infrastructure while providing an alternative framework. He urged the Lebanese state to take responsibility for Hezbollah's fighters by securing job opportunities, social security, and housing—a process he said would require Hezbollah's cooperation and national stability.



On the Beirut Port explosion case, Sayegh asserted that justice is inevitable, expressing confidence in the judiciary and calling on the Justice Minister, judiciary, and top government officials to facilitate legal proceedings.