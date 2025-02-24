MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

Lebanon News
24-02-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

Kataeb MP Salim Sayegh stated that Hezbollah can no longer claim that there are individuals outside its control, referencing the large-scale funeral procession for the group's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.  

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Sayegh expressed his annoyance over the absence of Lebanese flags during the funeral, emphasizing that the airport road does not belong to any party or sect. He insisted that it should be secured by the army and security forces, preventing any partisan or factional displays.  

Sayegh also criticized Iran's influence in Lebanon, stating that the era of Iranian figures offering guidance from public platforms is over. He called on Tehran to resolve its issues with the U.S. and Gulf states, claiming that its regional role has ended.  

He reiterated his stance that Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization, suggesting that the United Nations implement a program to dismantle its military infrastructure while providing an alternative framework. He urged the Lebanese state to take responsibility for Hezbollah's fighters by securing job opportunities, social security, and housing—a process he said would require Hezbollah's cooperation and national stability.  

On the Beirut Port explosion case, Sayegh asserted that justice is inevitable, expressing confidence in the judiciary and calling on the Justice Minister, judiciary, and top government officials to facilitate legal proceedings.

Lebanon News

MP

Salim Sayegh

LBCI

Hezbollah

Civilian

Organization

LBCI Next
President Aoun to ambassadors from Francophone countries: Lebanon remains a bridge between East and West
Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Adib Abdel Massih says PM should be reformist, sovereign, complementary to President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Okais to LBCI: Parliamentary blocs should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's Parliament prepares for confidence session: Why are MPs' speeches so long?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2025-02-21

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-03

OpenAI reveals new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15

Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

WSJ: Hezbollah orders militants not originally from south of the Litani River in South Lebanon to vacate their positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Hezbollah should be transformed into a civilian organization

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More