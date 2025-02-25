President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

25-02-2025 | 02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

President Joseph Aoun visited the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, where he submitted his financial disclosure statement to the commission’s president, Judge Claude Karam, in the presence of its members.

The move comes in accordance with Law No. 175/2020 on combating corruption in the public sector and establishing the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

President

Financial Disclosure

Statement

National Anti-Corruption Commission

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
