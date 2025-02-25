Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue

25-02-2025 | 04:56
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue
2min
Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue

During the parliamentary session to discuss the ministerial statement, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab emphasized the need for cooperation between the current government and the Parliament, urging both to demonstrate to the Lebanese people that change is possible through dialogue and away from a mentality of winners and losers.

Bou Saab highlighted the state's responsibility not to neglect any region of Lebanon, stressing that if the state fails to act, alternative forces might take over and fulfill necessary duties towards citizens.

He also raised concerns over Israel's intentions, stating that Lebanon has adhered to agreements while Israel has not, and its ambitions remain persistent. "We urge the state to declare how it plans to address Israel's ambitions," Bou Saab added.

Furthermore, Bou Saab reiterated his appeal to the President of the Republic to invite all parties to engage in genuine dialogue. 

He stressed the need for the current government to identify corrupt individuals and the scope of corruption cases. He reiterated the importance of pursuing significant changes in investigations related to corruption.

Bou Saab highlighted the positive discussions about depositors' funds but stressed that these discussions are insufficient. He called for accountability, demanding a thorough investigation into the mismanagement and disappearance of funds. 

Bou Saab also called for a review of financial engineering practices and a crackdown on thefts, urging the government to take firm action on these critical issues.

He stated that the government would receive confidence but emphasized the importance of maintaining direct monthly communication for accountability.
 

Lebanon News

Elias Bou Saab

Ministerial Statement

Discussion

Cooperation

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
