MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform

Lebanon News
25-02-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Moawad&#39;s speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform

In his speech on the ministerial statement at the parliamentary session, MP Michel Moawad expressed his confidence in the new government, stating that his support goes beyond his role as a parliamentarian. 

"Today, I grant my confidence not only as an MP but as the son of a martyr, as a Lebanese citizen who believes in the national cause, and as a father determined not to pass on destruction and bloodshed to our children," he declared.  

Moawad emphasized that his trust is not solely in the government itself but in the broader effort to reclaim the Lebanese state. He praised the government's ministerial statement for committing to serious action, describing it as a step in the right direction.  

Criticizing past policies, Moawad argued that the notion of "deterrence power" had failed to protect Lebanon. "Your slogans have led us to where we stand today," he remarked.  

Calling for unity in rebuilding the country, Moawad highlighted two key challenges: sovereignty and reform. 

"We do not want to destroy our nation; we want to build it together, hand in hand. The first challenge is sovereignty, and the second is reform," he noted.
 
Moawad continued, "We cannot demand change and not preserve it; this happens through parliamentary elections. I say to the Lebanese, we cannot demand reform and vote for someone who protects the militia."

Lebanon News

MP

Michel Moawad

Speech

Ministerial

Statement

Government

Confidence

Sovereignty

Reform

LBCI Next
MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticizes ministerial statement but grants government confidence
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Elias Bou Saab during ministerial statement discussion: Calls for cooperation and political dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticizes ministerial statement but grants government confidence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

MP Michel Daher says economic improvement key to solving Lebanon's financial crisis during parliamentary session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:51

Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:09

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
15:45

Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More