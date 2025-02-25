In his speech on the ministerial statement at the parliamentary session, MP Michel Moawad expressed his confidence in the new government, stating that his support goes beyond his role as a parliamentarian.



"Today, I grant my confidence not only as an MP but as the son of a martyr, as a Lebanese citizen who believes in the national cause, and as a father determined not to pass on destruction and bloodshed to our children," he declared.



Moawad emphasized that his trust is not solely in the government itself but in the broader effort to reclaim the Lebanese state. He praised the government's ministerial statement for committing to serious action, describing it as a step in the right direction.



Criticizing past policies, Moawad argued that the notion of "deterrence power" had failed to protect Lebanon. "Your slogans have led us to where we stand today," he remarked.



Calling for unity in rebuilding the country, Moawad highlighted two key challenges: sovereignty and reform.



"We do not want to destroy our nation; we want to build it together, hand in hand. The first challenge is sovereignty, and the second is reform," he noted.

Moawad continued, "We cannot demand change and not preserve it; this happens through parliamentary elections. I say to the Lebanese, we cannot demand reform and vote for someone who protects the militia."