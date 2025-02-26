MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform

MP Jihad al-Samad emphasized the importance of facilitating the government's tasks, stressing that it is his responsibility to focus on the completion of essential reform laws.



He expressed his hope that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam would maintain his course, which led him to announce that he would grant his personal confidence to the government.



Al-Samad noted that the government had already secured popular confidence prior to parliamentary approval, further solidifying his decision to support it. He called for the government to prioritize urgent reforms and fulfill its promises to the Lebanese people.