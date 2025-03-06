Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF

Following the Cabinet session at Baabda Palace, Information Minister Paul Morcos said that President Joseph Aoun briefed the Cabinet on his visit to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that Riyadh is willing to assist Lebanon, provided that necessary reforms are implemented.



Morcos also announced the approval of a draft law to exempt individuals affected by the Israeli war from some taxes and fees.



Additionally, the Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within the Internal Security Forces (ISF).